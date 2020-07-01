Regulator Sees Surge In Crypto-Investments Despite Risks

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 1:41 PM BST) -- The number of people in the U.K. who have invested in cryptocurrencies has risen, even though they appear to be aware of the lack of regulatory protection and high volatility associated with digital money, research from the Financial Conduct Authority has shown. According to the FCA, an estimated 2.6 million consumers in Britain have bought crypto-assets — which include Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin — indicating a 1.1 million rise since the regulator surveyed the sector in 2019. Half of the almost two million people who still hold their crypto-assets have more than £260 ($322), a study published by the City watchdog...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS