Procopio Boosts IP Practice In Calif. With 7 Arent Fox Attys

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch LLP said Tuesday that it has hired seven patent attorneys from Arent Fox LLP, including two partners experienced in 5G technology and medical devices, to expand the firm's intellectual property practice in California. Jonas J. Hodges will join Procopio as a partner on the intellectual property team in the firm's recently opened office in Orange County. Sheree Rowe will join the IP team as a partner in the firm's Silicon Valley office, according to the firm, which boasts more than 180 attorneys. Hodges told Law360 on Tuesday that his patent law practice is grounded in a practical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS