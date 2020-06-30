Top US Trade Official Who Led China Talks To Rejoin Skadden

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Jeffrey Gerrish, the deputy U.S. trade representative who played a lead role in brokering this year's hard-fought trade pact with China, will rejoin Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP in August, the firm announced Tuesday. Gerrish will join Skadden's CFIUS and National Security Group in Washington, D.C., as a partner. The late-summer move will cap off Gerrish's more than two-year stint in public service, where the Trump appointee helmed turbulent trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, culminating in a controversial phase one deal that took effect in February. After previously logging two decades with Skadden, with the last few...

