Justices Told Congress Must Craft PTAB Constitutional Fix

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Arthrex Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Federal Circuit correctly held that the way Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are appointed is unconstitutional, but that the court's purported fix didn't correct the problem, so Congress should have to rewrite the law. The medical device maker said in a cert petition that while the appeals court's October ruling in Arthrex Inc. v. Smith & Nephew Inc. was right that PTAB judges don't have enough supervision under the Constitution's appointments clause, the court tried to solve the problem in a way Congress wouldn't have wanted. The Federal Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS