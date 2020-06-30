Newsom Slashes $200M From Calif. Courts In New Budget

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state budget Monday that cuts $200 million in funding from the Golden State's court system, part of drastic measures taken to address an estimated $54 billion shortfall in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the judicial branch's budget sees $176.9 million cut from trial courts and $23.1 million shaved from appellate courts, the California Supreme Court, the Judicial Council and the Habeas Corpus Resource Center. Newsom said in his budget summary that the judicial branch has had to "radically change" its operations during COVID-19, including extending court deadlines, suspending jury trials, conducting court proceedings remotely,...

