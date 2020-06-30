DC Bar OKs Cryptocurrency Payments For Legal Fees

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia Bar has given lawyers the green light to accept cryptocurrencies in exchange for legal services, although the body's ethics opinion said attorneys should take care to ensure the arrangements are fair and that the payments are secure. The D.C. Bar said in its undated June opinion that it didn't see a reason to treat cryptocurrencies as "a uniquely unethical form of payment" despite some of their potentially troublesome aspects. "The nature of digital currency — as a new technology, a volatile alternative currency or asset, or client property — raises ethical challenges for lawyers that simply do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS