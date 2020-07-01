German EU Presidency Prioritizes Financial Transaction Tax

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 10:17 AM BST) -- Germany has said that securing a pan-European financial transaction tax is a priority for the country during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, as well as supporting efforts by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to reform the international tax system. Germany's priorities for the presidency, published Tuesday, include commitments to simplify the European tax system and implement the outcome of the OECD's project to reform the international tax system. It also wants to strengthen the requirements to share information between tax authorities to tackle tax evasion and illicit financial flows. The presidency of the council rotates...

