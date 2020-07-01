UK Watchdog Fines Eye Care Cos. £1.2M For Price-Fixing

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulator on Wednesday said it has fined a private hospital group and several eye disorder specialists more than £1.2 million ($1.4 million) total for colluding for almost two years to raise prices for initial consultations. The Competition and Markets Authority said Spire Healthcare Ltd., Spire Healthcare Group PLC and seven consultant ophthalmologists working in Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, England, arranged to jack up the fee for consultations between at least mid-2017 to mid-2019. Four of the specialists raised their consultation price from £180 to £200 for self-pay patients in August 2017, matching the fee charged by the...

