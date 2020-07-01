FCA Warns Banks On Hefty Overdraft Prices, But No Inquiry

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 12:23 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday it will not open a formal investigation into decisions made by banks on overdraft pricing after major lenders introduced a flat-rate charge of almost 40% — but the regulator warned it is watching pricing activity closely. Britain's market watchdog said that, although it will not launch a formal inquiry into how banks charge for overdrafts, it will fully evaluate how lenders set their pricing in April 2021. "We will be keeping a close watch on how prices develop, particularly during and after the coronavirus pandemic," the FCA said. "We require firms to publish information on...

