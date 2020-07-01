Brussels Turns On UK Over Missed Equivalence Deadline

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 2:11 PM BST) -- The European Union's top Brexit negotiator has accused the U.K of holding up a decision on the City of London's ability to do business in European Union markets next year after officials missed a deadline to complete assessments of each other's regulatory regimes. Brussels and London committed to completing the assessments for the financial services sector by June 30 in the hope that they would be deemed "equivalent," which would allow businesses to continue as usual into next year, Michel Barnier said on Tuesday. The U.K. had completed only four of 28 EU questionnaires on financial regulation, Barnier told a think tank event...

