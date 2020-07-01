'Settle And Sue' Malpractice Cases Have New Clarity In Calif.

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- With its opinion in Masellis v. Law Office of Leslie F. Jensen,[1] filed on June 19, the California Court of Appeal for the Fifth Appellate District clarified an important issue of long-standing confusion with regard to the standard of proof a legal malpractice plaintiff must satisfy in order to prove the required elements of causation and damages in a "settle and sue" legal malpractice case. A settle-and-sue legal malpractice case is one where the plaintiff in the malpractice case settled the underlying lawsuit, and then turned around and sued their lawyer from the underlying case, claiming that but for the lawyer's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS