Europol Breaks Group Accused Of Evading $10.9M In VAT

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- An international law enforcement operation smashed a syndicate accused of defrauding the Hungarian government of €9.7 million ($10.9 million) in value-added tax, Europol announced Wednesday. Investigators raided 33 premises belonging to the gang in Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Serbia on June 23, Europol said in a news release. Law enforcement officials seized one property with a market value of approximately €36,200, according to Europol, the law enforcement agency of the European Union. The investigation resulted in the arrest of two ringleaders in Hungary, Europol said. The syndicate used a "sophisticated infrastructure" to run the scheme, Europol said. It bought high-demand food products...

