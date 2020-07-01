Dems Press For Labor Enforcement As USMCA Takes Effect

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Wednesday's enactment of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement prompted immediate calls from Democratic lawmakers to enforce the deal's labor provisions against Mexico, while President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with the Mexican president to celebrate the new deal. Negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, the USMCA gained support from Democrats and the AFL-CIO thanks to the addition of a dispute settlement mechanism that allows the U.S. to punish specific Mexican facilities that do not honor basic labor commitments. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka took to Twitter, calling on the administration to make sure that the agreement's labor provisions were actually used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS