Mass. Cancels In-Person Bar Exam, Will Test Online

Chris Villani By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Legal Industry newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT) -- After pushing the bar exam back to the fall, Massachusetts has opted to take the test online due to seating limitations and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's Supreme Judicial Court and Board of Bar Examiners announced Wednesday.The state previously gave bar admission hopefuls a heads up in April that administering an online exam was on the table. Massachusetts was planning to host a Uniform Bar Examination in person on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Hynes Convention Center in Boston, but only if the exam could be "conducted safely, with social distancing in place for all examinees," the state said at the time.But on Wednesday the SJC and BBE said they had decided that "an alternative, remotely-administered exam for admission to the Massachusetts bar will be offered in lieu of the UBE" on Oct. 5 and 6.The alternative online exam will cover the same content and follow the same format as the UBE and will be administered in four 90-minute sessions over the two days. The top court and bar board said test-takers should prepare as if they were going to take the UBE.In addition to the announcement regarding the virtual exam, the SJC posted an online set of frequently asked questions that covered, among other topics, the mechanics for how and where the exam will be taken."Examinees may take the remotely proctored exam at their home, law school, library or another location of their choice," the state's website reads. "The location must have Wi-Fi access to begin the exam and at the close of the exam. Additionally all examinees are required to have a built-in camera or a webcam for the check-in and for remote proctoring of the exam."Anyone without access to a quiet test-taking spot can contact the BBE for assistance, and the state promised more information would be forthcoming concerning options for people lacking a good place to take the bar.Since the test is not a full UBE, the score will not be portable, but Wednesday's announcement said that "Massachusetts is working with other jurisdictions who will administer the same remote exam to explore reciprocity."The BBE also renewed its promise to follow through with speedy grading of the exam and its character and fitness investigations for those hoping to be sworn in and start their careers. The results are slated to be released in mid-December, and in-person admission ceremonies are "tentatively scheduled" for the week of Jan. 11-15, 2021.The bar exam was originally scheduled for July. Law students have said they are facing added anxiety during an already stressful time due to the uncertainty surrounding the test and when they would be getting results, as well as a decrease in the number of available jobs and a trimming of summer programs.--Additional reporting by Brian Dowling. Editing by Alyssa Miller.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.