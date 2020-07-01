Much Shelist Merges With Calif. Firm, Opens Newport Office

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Full-service law firm Much Shelist PC has merged with the Orange County-based business litigation firm Zfaty Burns and has opened a new office in Newport Beach, California, Much Shelist announced Wednesday. The merger was finalized Wednesday and adds six Zfaty Burns attorneys to Much Shelist's practice, growing the new office in Newport Beach to 11 attorneys, according to Much Shelist. Zfaty Burns founders Isaac Zfaty and Ryan Burns join Much Shelist with decades of experience counseling small to midsized corporate clients on a wide variety of business litigation matters, Much Shelist said. Zfaty Burns' clients have included First American Title Insurance Co.,...

