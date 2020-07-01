Fed. Circ. Gives Retailer New Shot At Fees In Delivery IP Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Online retailer ShoppersChoice.com can get another shot at scoring attorney fees in a patent dispute it won after the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Wednesday that the lower court disregarded evidence of its opponent's "abusive pattern" of litigation. In a 14-page opinion, a three-judge panel tossed out a Florida federal judge's decision not to award ShoppersChoice.com attorney fees after coming out on top in an infringement lawsuit brought by Electronic Communication Technologies LLC over a delivery notification patent. The panel found that the district judge failed to properly address "adequate evidence of an abusive pattern" of litigation by ECT,...

