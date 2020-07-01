Ex-Jones Day Attys Call Firm's 'Malicious Attacks' Unlawful

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The married former Jones Day associates suing the firm over its family leave policy want to beef up their lawsuit with retaliation claims based on "highly personal and malicious attacks" the legal powerhouse leveled against them in a public statement last year. In a sharply worded motion filed Tuesday in D.C. federal court, Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff said that by "smearing them" in the statement, which was shared on the firm's website and social media accounts shortly after the couple filed suit, Jones Day violated anti-retaliation provisions under both federal and D.C. laws. The pair pressed the court to let...

