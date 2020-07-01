Adviser To Pay $2M To Settle SEC Suit Over Risky Investing

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut-based investment adviser will pay $2 million in disgorgement and civil fines for allegedly investing $19 million in investor money while "grossly understating" inherent risks and failing to conduct even basic due diligence on questionable companies, according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and its original complaint. Temenos Advisory Inc. and CEO George L. Taylor guided investors, including many elderly citizens, into highly risky illiquid private securities offerings, hiding commissions, and charging advisory fees on advice that was reckless at best, according to the SEC. The SEC announced the order Wednesday upon a final judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS