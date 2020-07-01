Nevada Pot License Dispute Put On Hold For State Case

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has stayed a lawsuit brought against the state by a company that was denied its bid for a marijuana license, saying the case should wait while a similar dispute plays out in state court. In granting High Sierra Holistics LLC's motion, U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks said Tuesday that a stay is appropriate because of the complexity of the company's state law claims in the separate Clark County, Nevada, case, the similarity between its federal and state complaints and the progress the state court has made in that case. "Given that the consolidated state case is...

