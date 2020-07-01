Kinder Morgan Says Justices' Maui Decision Voids Water Case

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Kinder Morgan and environmental groups fought Wednesday in the Fourth Circuit over the correct interpretation of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Clean Water Act sometimes covers pollution that first travels through groundwater. Environmental groups including Upstate Forever are trying to hold Kinder Morgan unit Plantation Pipe Line Co. Inc. liable for a gasoline spill they say contaminated creeks and wetlands in South Carolina. Because the gasoline traveled through groundwater before reaching federal regulated waters, the Fourth Circuit is weighing whether the high court's April ruling in County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund kills the claims or leaves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS