Shackelford Adds 6 Winstead Attys In Houston, Dallas

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Shackelford Bowen McKinley & Norton LLP has added to its Dallas and Houston offices six attorneys previously with Winstead PC who work in the areas of intellectual property and corporate law, the firm has announced. The lawyers consist of four partners who will concentrate on patent matters in both cities, a partner in Dallas who will focus on mergers and acquisitions, and an of counsel who will work on IP in Dallas, according to the firm's announcement. The attorneys began work on Wednesday, a firm official said Thursday. Ross Robinson told Law360 on Thursday that the bulk of the work performed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS