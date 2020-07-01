Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Va. Judge Suspicious Of Prudential Domain Dispute

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge pointedly questioned the purpose of a cybersquatting suit Prudential Insurance Co. of America slapped against a Chinese national, noting that while a disputed three-letter domain name is identical to the insurance giant's trademark, it isn't being used at all by the registrant and Prudential has no trademark rights in China.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III asserted this view Wednesday during a sharp exchange with an attorney for pru.com owner Frank Zhang, who's gunning to transfer the case to Arizona federal court or dismiss it entirely on the basis that Virginia is not the appropriate jurisdiction to...

