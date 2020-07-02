Gov't Accuses Natural Gas Complex Of Air-Polluting Leaks

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Colorado and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have said a Western Midstream Partners LP unit's natural gas processing compound violated federal and state air pollution laws by failing to properly monitor and correct hazardous substance releases. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Colorado federal court, the U.S. government and the state of Colorado accused three natural gas processing plants just north of Denver owned by Kerr-McGee Gathering LLC of failing to comply with leak detection and repair requirements for their equipment. Due to the alleged shortcomings, excessive emissions of volatile organic compounds escaped from its facilities and contributed to smog in the area...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS