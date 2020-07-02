The Term: It's Roberts' World

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Supreme Court edges closer toward the finish line of the term, Chief Justice John Roberts' sway on the bench was increasingly apparent this week in a trio of opinions on abortion, agency independence, and the separation of church and state. Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. This Week S1, E37: It's Roberts' World Your browser does not support the audio element. Up top, the team touches...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS