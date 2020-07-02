L&G Inks £13M Pension Deal As Market Looks To Recovery

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 2:22 PM BST) -- Insurer Legal & General said Thursday it has completed a £13 million ($16.2 million) transfer of pension liabilities with an agricultural association, as industry analysts believe that 2020 could be the second biggest year on record for bulk annuities deals. L&G said it had secured benefits for 120 members of the Brandsby Agricultural Trading Association's staff pension scheme, with a buyout transaction. Pensions consultant Lane Clark & Peacock said the volumes of such deals could reach between £20 billion and £25 billion this year, driven by attractive pricing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "This successful transaction clearly demonstrates that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS