Risk Managers Back Calls For 'Systemic' Perils Reinsurer

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 10:32 PM BST) -- A trade body for risk managers has welcomed proposals by Lloyd's of London for the creation of a reinsurer for future catastrophes beyond the current pandemic. The Association of Insurance and Risk Managers in Industry and Commerce said Wednesday it was important to consider the "medium- and long-term" challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed. It followed the publication of a report by Lloyd's, which set out three potential insurance responses to the outbreak, one of which was the creation of a "super perils" reinsurer called Black Swan Re. The proposed reinsurer would effectively subsidize business interruption cover by providing reinsurance...

