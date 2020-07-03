Regulators Urged To Swap Info On Pending Bank AML Fines

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 2:00 PM BST) -- National financial services watchdogs should exchange information on penalizing banks and their compliance with rules on financial crime, according to recommendations by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The global standard-setter issued non-binding guidance on Thursday in a move to make supervision more effective. The committee urged regulators to set up arrangements to ensure they share "timely and appropriate information" among themselves. Supervisors include bodies that watch over the prudential aspects of banking operations as well as anti-money laundering mechanisms and combating the financing of terrorism, or AML/CFT as it is known. Other participants could be financial intelligence units set up by...

