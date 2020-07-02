UK To Reopen Temporary Permissions Regime For EU Firms

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 12:18 PM BST) -- Britain is to reopen its temporary market access regime for European Union financial companies in September, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed. Britain left the EU at the end of January, but the temporary permission regime allows companies in the bloc to continue to operate after the transition period ends in December while they apply for a formal license. Nausicaa Delfas, a director at the FCA, announced on Wednesday that the application window — which had been shut — will reopen on Sept. 30. More than 1,000 financial services companies and 600 fund managers have said they plan to use the...

