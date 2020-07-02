Insurers To Deduct Gov't Grants From Interruption Payouts

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 12:37 PM BST) -- Insurers will deduct any money a company receives from the government in the form of grants when calculating claims payouts under business interruption policies, a lobby group said, an admission that has angered groups representing policyholders. The Association of British Insurers said Wednesday that businesses would effectively be compensated for losses they had not suffered unless the grants were deducted. But the Night Time Industries Association, a trade body for nightclubs and live music venues that has clashed with insurers over claims for business that was interrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said insurers were effectively using the public purse to reduce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS