EU Takes 3 Member States To Top Court Over AML Failings

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 4:06 PM BST) -- The European Commission announced plans on Thursday to take legal action against Austria, Belgium and The Netherlands for failing to fall into line with bloc-wide regulations against money laundering and financing of terrorism. The commission said it had referred the breaches to the European Union's top court, the European Court of Justice. The EU's executive body said it is suing the three countries for not fully integrating rules on anti-money laundering into their national laws. "We have robust EU rules in place, but they must be applied consistently and efficiently," Valdis Dombrovskis, a commission vice president, said. "We will make sure...

