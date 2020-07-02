EU Tells Belgium To Amend Anti-Tax Avoidance Rules

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 3:37 PM BST) -- The European Commission told Belgium on Thursday to amend its use of a European Union law against tax avoidance, citing three areas that the country should revise. Belgium made use of the possibility to exempt borrowing costs incurred on loans for funding long-term public infrastructure from interest limitation rules under the Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive, the commission said. The definition of such infrastructure projects in Belgian law did not correspond to the definition used in the directive. The commission also said that Belgian excludes from interest limitation rules some entities that do not qualify as "financial undertakings" under ATAD. The directive allows...

