Singapore Watchdog To Probe LSE's $27B Refinitiv Deal

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Singapore's competition authority on Thursday raised concerns about the London Stock Exchange's planned $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv, saying the blockbuster deal could affect the market for foreign exchange rates. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said it will need to launch a more in-depth review of the transaction after an initial examination surfaced concerns about the provision of foreign exchange benchmarks. "Third-party feedback revealed concerns as to whether the merged entity will continue to supply Refinitiv's WM/Reuters foreign exchange benchmarks at fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms to rival providers," the announcement said. The rates are "considered the industry benchmark"...

