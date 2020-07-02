Justices To Decide Whether DOJ Must Turn Over Mueller Docs

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 9:53 AM EDT) -- The Supreme Court will decide whether the DOJ has to give the House Judiciary Committee unredacted materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury investigation, taking up the Trump administration's appeal on Thursday morning. The DOJ is fighting an order to hand over all portions of the Mueller report that were redacted pursuant to rules ensuring grand jury secrecy and any underlying transcripts or exhibits. The court's decision to take up the case means that House Democrats won't have access to all the materials in the Mueller report until the case is resolved next term, likely well after the 2020...

