Libbey's Ch. 11 Financing OK'd Despite Trustee Opposition

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved Libbey Glass Inc.'s post-petition financing package despite U.S. trustee opposition to financing terms related to possible litigation that could be pursued over $2.35 million in prepetition bonuses paid to five executives. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein overruled an objection filed last week by the Office of the U.S. Trustee that flagged debtor-in-possession financing provisions that will place lender liens on proceeds that could result from causes of action related to the pay. The judge noted such prepetition bonus pay is getting close scrutiny these days as more and...

