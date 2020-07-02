Ariz. Drive To Legalize, Tax Pot Submits Petitions For Ballot

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Backers of an Arizona initiative that would allow voters to decide whether to legalize and tax recreational marijuana believe they have submitted enough signatures to qualify the question for the November ballot. The Smart and Safe Arizona campaign announced Wednesday on Twitter that it had submitted approximately 420,000 signatures to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office, more than the 237,645 signatures needed to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot. The signatures still need to be verified, but the campaign sounded confident that the question will proceed to the general election. Hi friends! A whopping 420,000 (plus) of you helped us...

