NLRB Gets Green Light For Parts Of Challenged Election Rule

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge let the National Labor Relations Board implement parts of a rule changing how it processes union elections, saying an earlier ruling for the AFL-CIO only blocked provisions slowing elections or otherwise affecting workers' organizing rights. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday granted the AFL-CIO's request to clarify her May 30 order granting the labor federation partial summary judgment in its challenge to the policy shift, nixing a portion of the order that remanded the rule to the board for reconsideration. Judge Jackson granted the NLRB summary judgment on three counts she left alive in...

