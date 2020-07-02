Apple's IPad 2 Smart Covers Not Duty-Free, Fed. Circ. Finds

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday kept in place a 5.3% tariff on Apple's iPad 2 smart covers, finding that U.S. Customs and Border Protection properly determined that the products weren't computer accessories that qualified for duty-free treatment. A three-judge panel said that covers such as the iPad 2 smart covers imported into the U.S. through San Francisco International Airport in 2011 are explicitly excluded from computer accessories that are eligible for duty-free treatment, affirming the U.S. Court of International Trade's 2019 ruling. While explanatory notes for U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule Heading 8473 clarify that certain furniture stands qualify for duty-free treatment...

