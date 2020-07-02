K&L Gates, Ex-Worker Settle ADHD Discrimination Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve allegations that the law firm violated federal anti-discrimination law by failing to accommodate an employee with anxiety and ADHD before firing him. The firm and its former employee Frank Krastman filed a notice of dismissal in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday in which they agreed to dismiss the lawsuit alleging K&L Gates violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing Krastman in retaliation for asking for disability accommodations. No details about the terms of the deal were disclosed, and counsel and representatives for the parties did not respond to requests for comment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS