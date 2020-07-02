Law360's Pro Say: Federal Watchdog Agencies, Beware

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court took a bite out of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau this week by allowing the at-will firing of its director, but the justices stopped short of dismantling the Obama-era watchdog completely. This Week Ep. 157: Federal Watchdog Agencies, Beware Your browser does not support the audio element. Law360 senior banking reporter Jon Hill joins Pro Say this week to break down the decision and what it could mean for the future of other independent federal agencies. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what...

