Cannabis Corner: Nevada's New Pot Regulator Talks Reform

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Spurred by concerns about corruption and mismanagement, Nevada is in the midst of overhauling the way it regulates cannabis, a shift that will see increased enforcement activity and scrutiny of those interested in entering the industry, the state's new cannabis czar told Law360 in an exclusive interview. Tyler Klimas is the executive director of Nevada's Cannabis Compliance Board. Nevada native and former lobbyist Tyler Klimas is at the helm of the Cannabis Compliance Board, which took over cannabis regulation in the state this month. It's the third agency to oversee the industry in the three years since Nevada's adult use marijuana...

