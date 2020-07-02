DNC, Perkins Coie Must Face Defamation Suit, Page Says

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page has asked an Illinois federal judge not to dismiss his defamation allegations against the Democratic National Committee and its Perkins Coie LLP legal team, arguing that his suit over the infamous "Steele Dossier" was timely and that the court should have jurisdiction over the matter. In a July 1 memo voicing opposition to the DNC's motion to end the suit, Page told U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber that the case had been filed in Illinois several years after the alleged defamation because he had to clear some procedural hurdles and because the defendants had been...

