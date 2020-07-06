The CFPB Survived The High Court, But Will All Of Its Rules?

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision settling the long-standing debate around the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's structure may have opened a Pandora's box for pending litigation and past rulemaking. After the high court held last week that it is unconstitutional for the CFPB director to be shielded from presidential removal, the current occupant of that post, Kathleen Kraninger, posted on Twitter that the decision leaves the agency's rules and regulations intact and "finally brings certainty to the operations of the bureau," which has faced repeated constitutional challenges to its single-director structure over the years. But financial services attorneys said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS