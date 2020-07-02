High Court Religious Tax Credit Ruling Won't Bar State Choice

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- In Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, the U.S. Supreme Court, for at least the third time, considered how a state scholarship program interacted with the First Amendment's establishment and free exercise clauses. The court reversed the decision of the Montana Supreme Court that had eliminated the program because it permitted funds to go to religious and church schools. Eighteen years ago, in Zelman v. Simmons-Harris,[1] the Supreme Court said that the First Amendment's establishment clause did not bar a state program that indirectly channeled state funds to religious schools chosen by parents. In Montana and most other states, though, such...

