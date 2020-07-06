How Cannabis Cos. Can Address Enhanced Antitrust Scrutiny

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Cannabis companies have a lot on their plate: growing their business in a new industry and staying on the right side of state regulators, for starters. To that list, cannabis companies need to add considering the antitrust implications of their business. That is especially true for companies preparing to merge, in light of the bombshell testimony of a U.S. Department of Justice whistleblower who claimed that Attorney General William Barr has targeted cannabis industry mergers for heightened scrutiny that may not be warranted on traditional antitrust grounds. Though cannabis companies may not be recognized as legal enterprises by the federal government,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS