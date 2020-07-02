Justices Dim Dems' Hopes Of Seeing Mueller Docs By Election

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to hear arguments on whether the Trump administration has to give the House Judiciary Committee access to grand jury materials produced by former special counsel Robert Mueller has dealt a significant blow to Democrats' yearlong legal bid to secure those records before the November election. The chief judge of the D.C. district court and a D.C. circuit panel have both agreed that Democrats are entitled to the secret materials in the heavily redacted 448-page Mueller report, including the underlying evidence and transcripts, as part of their impeachment probe into President Donald Trump. But the high court's announcement...

