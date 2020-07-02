Texas Licensing Board Wants To Nix July, Sept. Bar Exams

Katie Pohlman By

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Texas Board of Law Examiners, which administers the state's bar exams, voted Thursday in favor of canceling both the July and September in-person exams and replacing them with an October online exam, as the Lone Star State experiences a surge of COVID-19 cases.The board will submit its recommendations to the Texas Supreme Court , which will make the final decision. In late April, the high court ordered the July 28-30 exam to move forward as planned and added a Sept. 9-11 date for law students who couldn't participate for any reason in the July bar exam.If the state Supreme Court approves the board's recommendations, Texas will join Florida California and Washington, D.C. , in administering online bar exams. Florida and Massachusetts announced the change July 1, and California and D.C. made their calls in early June.Board members said they wanted to ensure that graduates wouldn't be inhibited by disparities in internet connection or speed.Susan Henricks, executive director of the Texas Board of Law Examiners, told board members during the emergency meeting that her staff will look into providing testing locations with good internet access for the October exam. She also mentioned possibly renting hotel rooms to create individual testing centers for graduates or enlisting law schools to provide testing areas.During the five-hour meeting Thursday, the board discussed three options to recommend to the Supreme Court but approved only the call for an online exam and the cancellation of the July and September tests.The board also discussed planning to proceed with the September bar exam but to cancel no later than four weeks ahead if continuing public health concerns made administration of the test unfeasible.Also discussed was the possibility of developing a supervised practice or apprenticeship program that would not require graduates to take the exam to become licensed. Several board members expressed concern that the supervised practice option — which is supported by Texas law school deans — wasn't fully developed yet.--Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.

