US Atty In EDNY To Depart For Main Justice Role

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Richard Donoghue is leaving his post as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York to take a job at the U.S. Department of Justice headquarters, a development that comes on the heels of the messy recent ouster of Donoghue's Manhattan-based colleague Geoffrey Berman. Donoghue told his staff Thursday that he will start his new job in Washington on July 13 as principal associate deputy attorney general, working under DOJ second-in-command Jeffrey Rosen, a spokesman confirmed to Law360. It's not yet clear who will take over for Donoghue at the helm of the Brooklyn-based federal prosecutor's office. The announcement of...

