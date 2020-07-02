Ex-ICE Atty Tapped As Chief DOJ Immigration Judge

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Tracy Short, who worked most recently as the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement principal legal adviser and as senior adviser to the ICE acting director, has been named as the nation's chief immigration judge, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Short was appointed as chief immigration judge in June by Attorney General William Barr, according to a DOJ release. Short has been working for ICE or on cases related to ICE on and off for nearly two decades, according to the release. During his time in his most recent position, Short penned a memo urging ICE attorneys to exclude no one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS