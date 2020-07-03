Virus Impact On Reinsurers 'Will Take Years To Materialize'

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 3:05 PM BST) -- It could take years for the full picture to emerge of the losses suffered by reinsurers as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, broker Willis Re said, stating that the damage reported so far falls well short of industry estimates. Reinsurers have reported losses of just $6 billion, or $13 billion if full-year estimates are taken into account, the company said on Thursday. Willis Re said in March that the industry's losses from the pandemic could reach between $30 billion and $100 billion. Lloyd's of London has estimated that global underwriting and insurance investment losses will be up to $203 billion for...

