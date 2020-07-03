PRA Gives Banks, Insurers 18 Months To Fix Climate Risks

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 6:52 PM BST) -- The Prudential Regulation Authority has acknowledged that finance companies are facing problems with monitoring risks attached to climate change, but said it expects them to implement green policies by the end of 2021. The regulator asked banks, insurers and investment companies in a so-called supervisory statement in 2019 to address the financial risks from climate change. The financial sector has come under scrutiny over implementing green policies. The PRA found in a report in 2018 that only 10% of lenders had a long-term, comprehensive plan to tackle financial threats from weather-related events such as storms and floods. The PRA said in a...

